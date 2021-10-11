Thingschain Market Cap Reaches $44,113.13 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $44,113.13 and $31.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,391.29 or 0.99934206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00058636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $277.22 or 0.00491277 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

