The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,649,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 529,175 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for 6.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $229,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.74. 50,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,959,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.