The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The Weir Group has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.25.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

