The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

The Unite Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTG. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,038 ($13.56) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,177.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,928.82. The Unite Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

