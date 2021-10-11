The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 7,897 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

