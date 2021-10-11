The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 184,416 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 184,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.16% of Haemonetics worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $67.50 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.88.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

