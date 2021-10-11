The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,587 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,686,000 after acquiring an additional 93,760 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,229,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,900,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 75,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $106.54 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

