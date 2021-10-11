The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,476 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,616,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $7,293,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $6,017,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $15,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.37 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

