The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,103 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CW opened at $133.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

