The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 8,555 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $56.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

In related news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.