The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMI opened at $241.48 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.85 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.73.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.33.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

