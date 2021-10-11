The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Decreased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after buying an additional 185,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.7% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS opened at $392.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

