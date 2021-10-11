The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,471 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. The Boeing accounts for about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,285,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.45. 215,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.30.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

