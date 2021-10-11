The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.44 on Monday, hitting $229.83. 274,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,814,391. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82. The company has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.30.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

