The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,598 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,970,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,429,000 after purchasing an additional 772,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 112.8% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,387,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 735,378 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.88 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.