TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

TTI opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $432.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

