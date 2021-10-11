Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.57.

TS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. 49,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

