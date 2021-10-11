TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $6.30 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.43.

NYSE:FTI opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 232,871 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 35.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,113,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 553,693 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $1,297,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

