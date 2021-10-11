TD Securities Boosts Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target to C$50.00

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RHUHF stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.