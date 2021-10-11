SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0296 on Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $5,035.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.00330266 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,751,606 coins and its circulating supply is 120,758,194 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

