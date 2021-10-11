Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $176.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.