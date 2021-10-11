Sylo (SYLO) Price Hits $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Sylo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $12.50 million and $720,462.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sylo has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001387 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

SYLO is a coin. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Buying and Selling Sylo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars.

