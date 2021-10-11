Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $2.98 Million Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.69% of Bar Harbor Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of BHB opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $429.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

