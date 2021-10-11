sUSD (SUSD) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.19 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $177.91 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00204519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00095579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 177,756,510 coins. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

