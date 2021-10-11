Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, September 19th.

Surface Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,610. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $350.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 52.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 16.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388); a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930); and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer or depleting regulatory T cells.

