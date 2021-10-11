Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 17,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 483,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,140,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,076,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,326,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 217,931 shares during the last quarter.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.