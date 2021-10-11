Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $970,544.00

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.01 million and $970,544.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,594.55 or 0.06275534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00095107 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 72.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,686,188 coins and its circulating supply is 330,318,352 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

