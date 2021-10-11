Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

