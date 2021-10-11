Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.36

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.36 and last traded at $55.36, with a volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,953,000 after purchasing an additional 134,103 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.