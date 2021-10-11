Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 2,407.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,185,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,294,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,349,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Mader sold 39,339 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $1,418,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 72,530 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $2,542,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,519 shares of company stock worth $6,770,959.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

Shares of SNCY stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.