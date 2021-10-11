Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

NYSE:SPH opened at $15.60 on Thursday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $975.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.45 million. Research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. This is a positive change from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 134.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 62,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.