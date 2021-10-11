StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,493,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average of $65.38. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

