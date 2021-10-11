Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $300.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.83.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $255.05 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $70,880,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,525 shares of company stock valued at $70,900,698 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

