Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.85.

ALLO stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

