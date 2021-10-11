Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 25,253 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,253 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $92,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 18.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in The Hershey by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 372,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,905,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Hershey by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 252,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,013,000 after purchasing an additional 48,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17,441.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $177.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

