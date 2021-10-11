Stifel Financial Corp Has $147.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $147,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 652.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,351,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.75 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

