Stifel Financial Corp Has $131.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,163 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $131,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $226.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.82. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

