Stifel Financial Corp Buys 23,320 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $170,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Target by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 10,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 198,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock opened at $228.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.