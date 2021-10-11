Stifel Financial Corp Buys 14,887 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $113,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

CB stock opened at $182.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.28. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

