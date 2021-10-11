Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 18,111 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,263 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Netflix worth $121,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $632.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.54. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.14.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.