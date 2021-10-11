State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 9,900 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $104.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.66. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. James sold 4,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

