State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 126,982 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 83.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,982 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 189,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 31,783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $157,048.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

