State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,272,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,971 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $19.74 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

