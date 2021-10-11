State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 911.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218,065 shares of company stock valued at $150,086,573. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $136.22 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

