Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $227.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.08.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $177.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.07. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $161.80 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

