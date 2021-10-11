Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $177.28 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $161.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after buying an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after buying an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

