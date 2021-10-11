Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $470,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE:SWK opened at $177.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.07. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.80 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.