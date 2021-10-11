STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.