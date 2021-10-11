Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.97.

SQ opened at $238.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.83. Square has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,221 shares of company stock worth $121,137,366. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

