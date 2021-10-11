Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $200,294.85 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $238.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.04 and its 200 day moving average is $242.83. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.